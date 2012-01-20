Yahoo Is Planning A Round Of Layoffs

Photo: YouTube/Web 2.0

Yahoo’s new CEO’s gameplan sounds a lot like the old CEO’s.Yahoo is on a hiring freeze and is planning a round of small layoffs, Kara Swisher at All Things D reports.



Scott Thompson “appears to be zeroing in on costs and managing for margins,” just like Carol Bartz when she started as Yahoo CEO, Swisher reports, citing multiple sources.

