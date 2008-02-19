The Yahoo Body Count: Who's Gone So Far

We know that Yahoo is axing about 1,000 employees this month, but have yet to see a list of the pink-listed. Here’s what we’ve been able to compile so far (note that in some cases, there’s a question about who left on their own and who got the boot). It’s obviously far from complete, so please help us out: Add missing names in comments below, or drop us a line at [email protected]
2/25 Update: Thanks for your tips and notes, we’ve updated our list accordingly.
Gone:
Bradley Horowitz, Head of Advanced Technology who left for Google
Brad Ramsey, Marketing Executive
Karin Timpone, Head of Consumer/Customer Innovation
Susan Mernit, Yahoo! Personals Senior Director
Todd Daum, VP of Marketing
Denise Iorio, Title Unknown
Salim Ismail, Head of Yahoo! Brickhouse incubator in SF
Ryan Kuder, Senior Manager of Integrated Campaign Strategy
Joy Mountford, VP of User Experience and Design Group
George John, Senior Director
Subhhash Bhatia, Senior Director
Patrick Houston, VP of Content and Programming
Randy Farmer, Director, Community Strategy Analyst
Chip Morningstar, Principal for Yahoo! Communities and Identity
Jeff Scott, Melissa Rische, Ya-Yung Cheng, Chanel Wheeler, Randy Ksar, from Facebook Group “I Worked At Yahoo-Until Today (via Search Engine Land)
Jessica Bowman, “SEO Evangelist”
Jeff Bonforte, VP of Social Search
Charlie Thomas, described as Yahoo’s “best sales strategist”
Lance Nishihira, “UI Rockstar”
Mike Deluca of Yahoo! HotJobs, who recently joined Yodle
Leaving voluntarily (via ClickZ):
Michael Levine, Search Marketing Executive
Eric Sternbach, Sales VP
Richard Firminger, UK Search and Sales
Also: ClickZ reports that 490 of the thousand laid-off employees were from Yahoo’s California offices. At the time of this report, the NY Department of labour has not received a layoff notice from Yahoo for any of its New York employees.
Betty Park, a sales director last seen promoting Y!’s Panama project.
Mitch Aidelbaum, Global Windows Production Engineer
They’ve dropped 45 employees in their Banglore operation as ‘part of their routine “trimming process”.’
Leonard Lin, one of the co-founders of Upcoming.org, a social calendering service acquired by Yahoo.
Jonathan Strauss, Product Manager, widgets.yahoo.com.
Maria Hinge, VP of Emerging European Markets
Yahoo!’s Dublin Finance Team
