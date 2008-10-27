Yahoo Launching App Platform Next Week -- A Year Late (YHOO)

As a part of its “open strategy,” Yahoo (YHOO) will launch its app platform next week in hopes of creating a social dimension, opening itself to third-parties and rewiring Yahoo “from top to bottom,” reports VentureBeat, which attended a press briefing on the news.



Yahoo probably also used the phrase “leveraging the social graph” more than a few times as well.

If it all sounds stale that’s because Facebook launched an app platform in June 2007 and Google created a rival platform, Open Social, in fall 2007. At the time, a near frenzy took hold among third-party developers who create the apps and widgets for those kinds of platforms, as many sought and found funding.

Since, as advertisers have shown little appetite for sponsoring widgets and Facebook has taken steps to scale back how much users interact with third-party apps on its site, the fervor has cooled.

For example, Slide, Facebook’s leading appmaker, turned its most popular app, FunSpace, into something more like a Hulu for Facebook’s walled garden than a tool hooked into the social graph.

Now Yahoo wants software developers to get excited again about yet another platform. We’re sceptical, but it could happen: With hundreds of millions of email users, Yahoo’s “social graph” is larger and more diverse than Facebook’s or Google’s, which hooks into smaller social networks like Bebo and Hi5.

(Photo by Zanastardust)

