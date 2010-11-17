Yahoo Partners With Groupon And Others To Launch Daily Deals

Jay Yarow

Yahoo is now in the daily deals game much like everyone else.

But, instead of trying to create its a new product from scratch, Yahoo is going to aggregate the best of the deals sites for its users with a product called, “Local Offers.”

Yahoo’s partners at launch include Groupon, LivingSocial, Gilt City, BloomSpot, BuyWithMe, and many more.

Sounds like a smart plan to us. If Yahoo can cherry pick the best of the best, it could be a great service.

See Also: Yahoo Wants To Buy Groupon – We Bet Google, Amazon, And eBay Do Too

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

groupon sai-us yahoo!