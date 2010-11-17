Yahoo Partners With Groupon And Others To Launch Daily Deals

Yahoo is now in the daily deals game much like everyone else.
But, instead of trying to create its a new product from scratch, Yahoo is going to aggregate the best of the deals sites for its users with a product called, “Local Offers.”
Yahoo’s partners at launch include Groupon, LivingSocial, Gilt City, BloomSpot, BuyWithMe, and many more.
Sounds like a smart plan to us. If Yahoo can cherry pick the best of the best, it could be a great service.
See Also: Yahoo Wants To Buy Groupon – We Bet Google, Amazon, And eBay Do Too
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.