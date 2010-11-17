Yahoo Partners With Groupon And Others To Launch Daily Deals

Yahoo is now in the daily deals game much like everyone else.



But, instead of trying to create its a new product from scratch, Yahoo is going to aggregate the best of the deals sites for its users with a product called, “Local Offers.”

Yahoo’s partners at launch include Groupon, LivingSocial, Gilt City, BloomSpot, BuyWithMe, and many more.

Sounds like a smart plan to us. If Yahoo can cherry pick the best of the best, it could be a great service.

