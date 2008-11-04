Yahoo Kills Live Streaming Service (YHOO)

That was fast: Some nine months after Yahoo launched its Yahoo Live video streaming service, it’s shutting it down. Yahoo says it’ll stop broadcasting on December 3.



“…We constantly evaluate our early-stage products and sometimes have to make the hard decision to move on, in order to continue exploring new territory and developing new products,” the product’s blog says.

What does this mean for live streaming startups like Mogulus, UStream, Justin.tv, etc? On one hand, it’s a sign that a potential buyer — a major Web portal — couldn’t find enough value to keep paying the bandwidth bills for a live streaming service.

On the other hand, it’s not like Yahoo Live has enough users to really take off — right now, fewer than 1,500 people are using the service to watch 52 live channels.

One of those channels, “groundlogic,” appears to be 25 people watching a guy rocking out to his headphones. (Embedded below.)

