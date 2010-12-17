Yahoo Killing Or Merging Del.icio.us, Yahoo Buzz, People Search And More

We just saw the picture below leaked online by Eric Marcoullier on Twitter.



It appears to be an internal Yahoo slide showing plans to kill or merge a number of products.

Marcoullier founded MyBlogLog, which Yahoo bought in 2007. He left Yahoo a year later.

MyBlogLog is in the sunset category — which sounds like its the category for getting shut down — as is Delicious, Yahoo Buzz, Altavista, and a few others.

Yahoo just went through a round of layoffs, with most of the casualties in the product group. It makes sense that Yahoo would merge or kill some of its lesser properties to put all its attention on the areas it thinks it can win.

Update: Yahoo says it will not kill Delicious, it will explore alternatives (like a sale.)

Photo: Yfrog/Andy Baio

