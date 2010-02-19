Yahoo Just Put Out Two Videos To Convince Employees It's Still In The Search Game

Yahoo (YHOO) just posted two videos of Carol Bartz explaining why its now regulator-approved plan to outsource search to Microsoft does NOT mean the company is out of search.



In one, Carol says, “The alliance with Microsoft allows us to do an even better of search for our users. [It] allows them to feel really great when they’re searching on a Yahoo site.”

We get the distinct feeling these videos are as much aimed at disillusioned Yahoo engineers as Yahoo customers (who could probably not care less).

Watch:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.