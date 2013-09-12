Yahoo Just Passed 800 Million Monthly Active Users Worldwide

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

just announced at TechCrunch Disruptthat the site now has 800 million monthly active users globally.

Monthly active users are up about 20% worldwide. That 800 million figure also includes the 350 million monthly active users on mobile.

But that number doesn’t include Tumblr, which has never revealed how many active users it has. Though, it has been rumoured to have around 30-50 million active users.

