Yahoo Joins WPP In Deal To Sell Web Ads

Yahoo (YHOO) is linking up with ad giant WPP Group in a deal that will make it easier for the ad conglomerates’ various agencies to place ads on Yahoo and its partner sites. The deal joins Yahoo’s ad auction service, Right Media, with WPP’s ad targeting firm, 24/7 Real Media. WPP’s clients will get access to data and inventory from Right Media, vastly increasing the amount of ad impressions they can buy through 24/7.



The deal includes not just Yahoo ad inventory but the ad inventory that is part of the Right Media exchange, which includes Fox.com and 145 other publishers.

The context: WPP chief Martin Sorrell has been an outspoken proponent of a Microsoft-Yahoo deal as a way to counterbalance Google’s influence. Yahoo is in panic mode, looking for any deal that will help it fend off Microsoft. Either way, WPP wants to be in business with both. Rob Norman, chief executive of WPP media buying unit Group M, said he could foresee doing a similar deal with Microsoft’s DrivePm advertising network.

Earlier: Panicked Yahoo Rushing To Sigh Google Search Ad Deal Again

Newest WPP Deal: Ad Targeting Outfit Invidi

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.