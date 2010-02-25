Yahoo Finally Announces Deal To Integrate Twitter

Yahoo announced a new partnership with Twitter this morning.



Twitter will be integrated into a number of Yahoo products. Users will be able to update their statuses from Yahoo and share Yahoo stories in their Twitter streams directly.

Yahoo already has a similar deal with Facebook, and will now offer its users the ability to update statuses on both networks simultaneously, as they would on an aggregator like TweetDeck. This makes sense as part of Yahoo’s model of being “your home on the Internet.”

Most of the integration will be rolled out later this year. The immediate impact is that search results from Yahoo now include real time results from Twitter’s feed. The feature works exactly as it does on Google and Bing. Since Yahoo will soon be outsourcing search to Microsoft, which already has a Twitter deal, this is nothing Yahoo users weren’t expecting.

