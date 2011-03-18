Yahoo Hasn't Given Up On Trying To Sell Off Its Japanese Assets

Yahoo has not stopped talks about selling off its Yahoo Japan stake, despite the earthquake, says David Faber of CNBC.



Yahoo’s stock has taken a beating this week, as investors assumed it would either have to stop talks or it would get a lower price for its stake.

Yahoo owns 35% of Yahoo Japan, which is worth around $7.5 billion.

However, it can’t just dump the stake because it would take a big tax hit. So it’s exploring a variety of options to get value from divesting itself.

Yahoo’s stock is up 2.5% as of this writing.

