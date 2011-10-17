YAHOO: Jack Ma Says He Has Money Lined Up To Buy Big Purple

Alibaba CEO Jack Ma, who runs a Chinese Internet company that is co-owned by Yahoo, says he has the money needed to by all of Yahoo.



He says that buying Yahoo is important to him.

He made the announcement at an Alibaba company event today.

Ma has long wanted to buy Yahoo’s stake in Alibaba.

The challenge has always been that any sale of Yahoo’s stake would result in a huge tax bill that the company can’t really afford.

If Ma were to buy Yahoo himself, that tax hit could be avoided.

It’s not clear if Ma would want to then sell Yahoo proper (and possibly take a big tax hit himself) or run it himself.

Maybe he views the US as a new market opportunity for Alibaba, and Yahoo as the vehicle to get there.

That would surprise us, though.

A more likely scenario is that Ma buys Yahoo and sells the US Websites to former News Corp COO Peter Chernin and a group of private equity backers.

