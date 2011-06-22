Yahoo Is Trying To Buy Hulu – Report

Hulu is considering an acquisition offer from an unnamed bidder, according to several reports.



According to the LA Times, that bidder is likely to be Yahoo.

The paper cites a “person with knowledge of the matter” who says that Yahoo has, at the very least, approached Hulu about an acquisition.

This source, and the LA Times, does not know if Yahoo made the offer that sources close to Hulu have gone public with today.

If Yahoo were to buy Hulu, we’d expect it to make Hulu CEO Jason Kilar CEO of the combined companies.

Kilar is exactly what Yahoo needs: a founder type with product vision and bottom-line savvy.

Another option would be Ross Levinsohn, who very well may be engineering this whole deal. Current Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz looks like she is on her way out.

