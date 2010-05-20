Yahoo Is "Sniffing" Around Local News Network Fwix, Deleted Tweet Suggests

Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson just tweeted, and then deleted, this message:



“I saw the fwix email. Anything I need to do on that? Who at yahoo is sniffing?”

We infer from Fred’s tweet – which was probably meant to be a private message – that someone at Yahoo is “sniffing” around Fwix for an acquisition.

That would make a lot of sense. Fwix is a competitor to AOL’s local news network Patch.

In April, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong said Yahoo has “switched their strategy to a strategy that is more similar to ours.”

He’s right.

AOL and Yahoo are both reinventing themselves as media companies. Both have hired a number of name brand journalist for destination news sites. Yesterday, Yahoo bought Associated Content, a direct competitor to AOL’s freelancer platform Seed.com.

We’ve reached out to Fred for clarification. Fred isn’t Fwix investor, but he is an investor in Outside.in, a Fwix competitor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.