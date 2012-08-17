Yahoo Is Looking For A COO To Run The Business For Marissa Mayer

Photo: JD Lasica via flickr

Yahoo is searching for a new COO to turnaround the business while the company’s new CEO Marissa Mayer focuses more on the product side, according to Kara Swisher at AllThingsD.Think of this person as Marissa Mayer’s Sheryl Sandberg. An operator that frees Mayer to develop new products.



Interestingly, Swisher says Mayer might not be on board with this plan. According to Swisher, Mayer wants a flatter organizational structure, one that’s more like Google.

