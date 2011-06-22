Yahoo Is Quietly Looking For Replacements For Carol Bartz, Says Report

Photo: AP

Yahoo has a shareholders’ meeting this week, and it promises to be a doozy.According to Mike Arrington at TechCrunch, Yahoo has already been quietly thinking about replacements for CEO Carol Bartz, including Fox Digital head Jon Miller and Yahoo board member David Kenny.



Arrington also talked to investor Eric Jackson, who said he’s hoping for a major shakeup that puts Softbanks’ Masayoshi Son or Alibaba’s Jack Ma in the driver’s seat.

Shareholders are also apparently upset with Chairman Roy Bostock and may be pushing for an ouster — although Yahoo’s board can override a shareholder vote — and are also concerned that Bartz promoted former research chief Prabakhar Raghavan to chief strategy officer despite his lack of business experience.

Worst of all, Yahoo is expected to have an even tougher second half of 2011 than previously anticipated, although the stock probably won’t go down much since investors have already discounted most of its business outside the Asian assets like Alibaba.

Read the whole piece here.

