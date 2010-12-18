Yahoo Is Not Shutting Delicious Down, Wants To Sell It

Photo: Yfrog/Andy Baio

Yahoo isn’t actually shutting down Delicious, as had been reported yesterday. Now it sounds like Yahoo wants to sell Delicious, as there seems to be several interested parties.In a blog post, Yahoo explicitly says “No, we are not shutting down Delicious.”



“While we have determined that there is not a strategic fit at Yahoo!, we believe there is a ideal home for Delicious outside of the company where it can be resourced to the level where it can be competitive.”

Where’s it going to wind up next?

Yahoo says: “We’re actively thinking about the future of Delicious and we believe there is a home outside the company that would make more sense for the service and our users. We’re in the process of exploring a variety of options and talking to companies right now. And we’ll share our plans with you as soon as we can.”

We asked Delicious founder Joshua Schachter if he’s interested in buying Delicious, or possibly re-creating the service. He says he’s “not sure” what he’s going to do yet, and that he’s waiting to see how the situation develops.

