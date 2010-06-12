Yahoo News Loses Top Spot To CNN – Here's Why

For the first time in forever, Yahoo! News is no longer at the top property in ComScore’s “General News” category.



The honour now goes to the CNN Network, which in May saw 75 million unique visitors to Yahoo News’s 53 million.

The change at the top isn’t as bad for Yahoo as it looks, however.

For one, it’s probably a bit unfair to compare CNN’s entire network – including People.com, SI.com and Time.com – against Yahoo! News. ComScore not include properties like OMG, Yahoo Finance, and Yahoo Sports in its scoring for Yahoo News.

For another, ComScore just switched the way it measures Web media in way that favours CNN. Previously, it used the “panel method” only – it put software on volunteers’ computers to track their Web activity and extrapolated.

In May, ComScore switched to the “UDM Method,” which combines panel data with “a unique census-level data collection method.”

According to ComScore, the new method “overcomes common methodological shortcomings, such as the inability to measure the actual person not just machine, over- or under-counting usage based on cookie deletion habits and misrepresentation based on a multiple usage devices or the same person using multiple browsers.”

This new method also tends to boost numbers for sites that get heavy visitation from work computers, like the entertainment sports and finance properties included in the CNN Network (and not in Yahoo News).

