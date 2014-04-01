Yahoo Is In Talks To Buy Online Video Service NDN For $US300 Million

It seems like Facebook isn’t the only one looking to expand lately.

Yahoo is in talks to buy online-video service News Distribution Network (NDN), according to a report in The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources. According to those sources, Yahoo could pay up to $US300 million in the deal.

NDN, a video syndication service, is the fourth-largest video site, with 573 million video views. (Yahoo is fifth, with 384 million.) It doesn’t make any of its own videos — it has a collection of 100,000 videos, and makes those clips available to sites such as the Los Angeles Times, New York Daily News and Bloomberg.

The move would help Yahoo expand its videos to thousands of new sites, according to The WSJ.

An NDN spokeswoman denied that the company is in talks with Yahoo at this time.

Re/code reported last week that Yahoo was approaching popular YouTube stars and networks, trying to poach them for its own online video service.

This isn’t the first time Yahoo has tried to make a name for itself in the video world. The company hired Katie Couric last year. It also put in a bid to buy Hulu last year, before it dropped out of the bidding. It was also looking to buy Dailymotion last year, before the talks fizzled.

