Yahoo Is In Talks To Buy A Big Stake In Video Site Dailymotion

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer could be on the cusp of her first big acquisition-like move.



The Wall Street Journal reports Yahoo is in talks to buy 75 per cent of Dailymotion, a YouTube-esque video service that’s popular in Europe.

Dailymotion is owned by a French Telecom. It’s sort of a mess of different videos. Some are user generated, some are professional.

Yahoo would buy the stake at $300 million valuation with an option to buy the remaining 25 per cent later, says the Journal.

Yahoo’s HR leader Jackie Rees told employees recently Yahoo was working on two large acquisitions. A lot of names have been floated around since then.

We’re not sure how Dailymotion fits Mayer’s vision for Yahoo. It’s never struck us as a great technology or media property. And, it’s not a big mobile property as far as we can tell.

However, the Journal says it had 116 million unique visitors in January, making it the twelfth biggest site in the world. It’s also popular outside of the U.S., which could be valuable to Yahoo since it’s largely a U.S. based business.

