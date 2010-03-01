Yahoo Is Getting Very Efficient -- At Dying

:



Efficiency is a business school idea that suggests a company is running smoothly.

It’s absolutely terrific when you’re talking about a coal mining operation or a Supercuts. But when it comes to a company like Yahoo it’s not a positive. The Internet is still in its wild west days, and the “ready, fire, aim” game plan of Facebook and the other young guns is eating their lunch. Even the massive Google is still trying to shake things up with new and controversial products.

Yahoo’s strategy seems more like “ready, aim, aim, aim, aim…”

