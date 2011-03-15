Yahoo Is Getting Really Good — At Getting Their Butts Whooped

Associated Press



Disclaimer: The following article is not meant to make Yahoo feel bad. It’s just trying to state a truth.You may not believe this at all, but at one point in history, a loooooong, long time ago, Yahoo was the top destination on the Internet. Back then, in the stone ages of the Internet, Yahoo was the top Internet company to work for.

They were always innovating cool new things to do and see on the Internet. In fact, a Times magazine front cover once declared that the whole economy was about to be dominated by Yahoo! Sounds crazy doesn’t it?

Those days are long gone, and Yahoo seems to only be good at one thing these days – getting their butts whooped by Internet startups. Ever since 2001, Yahoo’s stock price has gone absolutely nowhere. This is reflected by a severe lack of innovation at Yahoo, and a bunch of new Internet startups eating Yahoo’s lunch.

Startups are always innovating new things. But during the past 10 years, Yahoo’s strategy has been “Ready, aim, aim, aim, MISS!”

First of all, Google came along. Yahoo in the late 1990s and early 2000s wanted to become a portal. The one-size-fits-all source of information/content. They didn’t want people to use their search engine. Their thinking went – the more people we retain on yahoo.com, the more advertising dollars we will receive. At one point in time, Yahoo was even given the chance of buying Google’s search technology for only $2 million! But they flatly turned it down, because it would have driven viewers/eyeballs away from Yahoo (and ultimately driven down advertising dollars).

But then, people started realising that Yahoo’s content/information wasn’t the best. There were plenty of other websites out there that had better content. So because Yahoo lacked good search engine technology, and their content wasn’t the best, people started leaving Yahoo, never to come back again. Nowadays, if you compare Google against Yahoo, you’ll see that Yahoo got their butts whooped, pretty hard, by Google.

Next came along the likes of Google and Twitter. Over the past 10 years, the engineers at Yahoo have been doing God-knows-what. They certainly haven’t been innovating anything useful (or profitable). Once again, Yahoo received a wacking from Facebook and Twitter. Their Alexa rank has dropped from an all time high of #1 to #4. Sad, and disappointing considering how hot Yahoo was in the 1990s.

Overall, I think Yahoo lacks a vision. They seem to be trying to do everything at once, and doing nothing correctly. They do search, content creation, horoscopes, email, photo sharing, and a whole bunch of unrelated stuff. If Yahoo doesn’t hurry up and pickup their game, they’ll become history.

