Photo: AP

Update: It’s back!Earlier: For some reason or other, Yahoo.com is down right now.



It just reads, “Connection refused,” for us.

If you want portal news you can try AOL.com, which is still working.

The subdomains of Yahoo, like Finance and Sports are working.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.