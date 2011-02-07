Yahoo Is Coming Out With A personalised Content Platform For Mobile

Apparently Yahoo‘s new direction is “personalised” content. Carol Bartz will unveil a platform to push personalised content to people’s smartphones and other devices at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress, the NYT says.



Doesn’t seem like a big deal: the idea of personalised content on the internet has been around for years and years and years, and plenty of people including Yahoo haven’t gotten it right. We’d go so far as to say that there’s already an amazing platform for personalised content for mobile and other devices: Twitter. But who knows, maybe this will be a great product.

