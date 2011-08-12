Yahoo Is An Early favourite As The Auction For Hulu Starts Next Week

Will Yahoo’s Ross Levinsohn get his hands on Hulu?

The companies that want to buy Hulu will begin submitting their bids to its owners next week, Peter Kafka reports.Bids are expected to come in around $1.5 billion or lower, Kafka says.



If that’s truly the case, then it is looking very likely that Yahoo and Hulu will soon become Yahulu.

We’ve heard Yahoo would pay up to $2 billion, so long as Hulu’s current owners Disney, News Corp, and Comcast agree to give Yahulu four or so years of exclusive access to their content.

Disney, News Corp, and Comcast might not want to do that, and it that could drive the price for Hulu even lower. Without those exclusive rights, Hulu is just a decent site with a decent brand.

We’re not going to rule out Google as a buyer. According to one source familiar with YouTube’s strategy, the people who run Google’s video site would love to direct some of its 140 million or so viewers into a Hulu-branded channel for premium content and premium brand advertising.

