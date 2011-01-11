Yahoo IPO Vs. Facebook IPO

From Paid Content, a tale of two very different eras:
Yahoo In 2006
Age: 1 year
Annual sales: $1.3 million
Net loss: $0.6 million
Total raised in IPO: $33.8 million
Market value at close: $848 million
Employees: 49
Facebook In 2012
Age: 8 years
Annual sales: $1.2 billion-plus
Net income: $355 million-plus (2010 estimates)
Last valuation: $50 billion
Employees: 2,000-plus
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.