Yahoo IPO Vs. Facebook IPO

From Paid Content, a tale of two very different eras:



Yahoo In 2006

Age: 1 year

Annual sales: $1.3 million

Net loss: $0.6 million

Total raised in IPO: $33.8 million

Market value at close: $848 million

Employees: 49

Facebook In 2012

Age: 8 years

Annual sales: $1.2 billion-plus

Net income: $355 million-plus (2010 estimates)

Last valuation: $50 billion

Employees: 2,000-plus

