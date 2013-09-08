Marissa Mayer's Design Intern Had Another Idea For Yahoo's New Logo

When Yahoo unveiled its new logo a few days ago, most critics totally bashed it.

The new logo looks like this:

In a Tumblr post about the new logo, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer thanked Max Ma, a design intern at the company, for helping come up with the design.

But it turns out Ma had some other ideas for Yahoo’s new logo. He posted a video to his personal site that shows his concept for a new Yahoo logo, a simple “Y” inside a circle that can be tacked onto the rest of the “Yahoo” logo.

It looks like this:

You can head to Ma’s site to see the full video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.