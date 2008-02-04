Yahoo in Play: Your Handy Guide To The Deal of the Decade

Current Status: Reports suggest Yahoo has reached out to Google for help and is considering outsourcing search-monetization. This would likely drive several hundred million dollars (or more) to Yahoo’s bottom line. It might also buy time and relieve the pressure on Jerry and the Yahoo board.
rumours have also surfaced suggesting that a couple of private equity firms may act as white knights, and News Corp is also reportedly trying to put together a bid. We think these efforts have little chance of success and that Microsoft’s financial resources and determination will likely allow it to prevail.
The Latest
Yahoo Google May Team Up To Thwart Microsoft
Why the Yahoo-Microsoft Deal Will Be a Disaster
Dear Jerry and Steve…Here’s the Answer
Microsoft Conf Call Ballmer + Liddell 8AM / 5AM Monday
Yahoo Refused Polite Offer, So Microsoft Went Hostile
Competing Offers?
Hold Everything! We May Get Another Yahoo Bidder!
Could Private Equity Actually Stop a Microsoft-Yahoo Deal? Unlikely
News Corp Frantically Trying To Mount Competing Bid
Bidding War for Yahoo? We Doubt It
AT&T Not Likely To Bid–Microsoft Insider
Integration Plans
Microsoft Insider on brand, retention, competitive offers, and Yahoo reaction
Yahoo’s Shrinking Sales Team
Deal Analysis
Analysis of Microsoft Bid for Yahoo: Brilliant Move, Deal Going Through
Microsoft Conference Call: No colour on Yahoo Reaction
Microsoft Letter to Yahoo Board
Reactions
Madison Avenue: We Love Microsoft-Yahoo!
Interpublic: Microsoft is Muzzling Us
Street Analysts React
Regulatory Issues
Will the Feds Sign Off? Yes
Competitive Position
Microsoft-Yahoo: Aggregated Traffic Numbers
Microsoft-Yahoo: A Wireless Winner
Financial Analysis
Microsoft Yahoo Online Division: Combined
Microsoft Pro Forma Financials (Post Yahoo Deal)
Yahoo (YHOO) Stand-Alone
Microsoft (MSFT) Stand-Alone
MSN Stand-Alone
Back on the Home Front
Jerry Yang Tells His Troops
Steve Ballmer Tells His Troops
Meeting The New Boss
The Future Chief Yahoo Greets His Troops
A Better Structure for the Deal:
How to Structure a Microsoft-Yahoo Deal
One Problem With a Microsoft-Yahoo Deal: MSN is Only Worth $10 Billion
Microsoft’s Early Tell
Proof that Microsoft Plans to Buy Yahoo?
Microsoft to Buy Yahoo Again! (Jan 10)
Why Microsoft Needs to Buy Yahoo:
MSN: Still Sucking Wind After All These Years
Playing the AOL-Yahoo-Microsoft Chess Game
Next Up? AOL
Why Yahoo Should Buy AOL
Why Microsoft Will Steal AOL from Yahoo
Complete Coverage: Microsoft’s Bid For Yahoo!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.