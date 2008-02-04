Yahoo in Play: Your Handy Guide To The Deal of the Decade

Current Status: Reports suggest Yahoo has reached out to Google for help and is considering outsourcing search-monetization. This would likely drive several hundred million dollars (or more) to Yahoo’s bottom line. It might also buy time and relieve the pressure on Jerry and the Yahoo board.

rumours have also surfaced suggesting that a couple of private equity firms may act as white knights, and News Corp is also reportedly trying to put together a bid. We think these efforts have little chance of success and that Microsoft’s financial resources and determination will likely allow it to prevail.

The Latest

Yahoo Google May Team Up To Thwart Microsoft

Why the Yahoo-Microsoft Deal Will Be a Disaster

Dear Jerry and Steve…Here’s the Answer

Microsoft Conf Call Ballmer + Liddell 8AM / 5AM Monday

Yahoo Refused Polite Offer, So Microsoft Went Hostile

Competing Offers?

Hold Everything! We May Get Another Yahoo Bidder!

Could Private Equity Actually Stop a Microsoft-Yahoo Deal? Unlikely

News Corp Frantically Trying To Mount Competing Bid

Bidding War for Yahoo? We Doubt It

AT&T Not Likely To Bid–Microsoft Insider

Integration Plans

Microsoft Insider on brand, retention, competitive offers, and Yahoo reaction

Yahoo’s Shrinking Sales Team

Deal Analysis

Analysis of Microsoft Bid for Yahoo: Brilliant Move, Deal Going Through

Microsoft Conference Call: No colour on Yahoo Reaction

Microsoft Letter to Yahoo Board

Reactions

Madison Avenue: We Love Microsoft-Yahoo!

Interpublic: Microsoft is Muzzling Us

Street Analysts React

Regulatory Issues

Will the Feds Sign Off? Yes

Competitive Position

Microsoft-Yahoo: Aggregated Traffic Numbers

Microsoft-Yahoo: A Wireless Winner

Financial Analysis

Microsoft Yahoo Online Division: Combined

Microsoft Pro Forma Financials (Post Yahoo Deal)

Yahoo (YHOO) Stand-Alone

Microsoft (MSFT) Stand-Alone

MSN Stand-Alone

Back on the Home Front

Jerry Yang Tells His Troops

Steve Ballmer Tells His Troops

Meeting The New Boss

The Future Chief Yahoo Greets His Troops

A Better Structure for the Deal:

How to Structure a Microsoft-Yahoo Deal

One Problem With a Microsoft-Yahoo Deal: MSN is Only Worth $10 Billion

Microsoft’s Early Tell

Proof that Microsoft Plans to Buy Yahoo?

Microsoft to Buy Yahoo Again! (Jan 10)

Why Microsoft Needs to Buy Yahoo:

MSN: Still Sucking Wind After All These Years

Playing the AOL-Yahoo-Microsoft Chess Game

Next Up? AOL

Why Yahoo Should Buy AOL

Why Microsoft Will Steal AOL from Yahoo

Complete Coverage: Microsoft’s Bid For Yahoo!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.