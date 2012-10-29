Yahoo Is The Latest To Ignore Microsoft's Do Not Track Default In IE10 [TODAY'S AD BRIEF]

Photo: LeWEB12

Prominent advertisers from P&G to Walmart have been particularly vocal about their disdain for Microsoft’s anticipated “do not track” (DNT) function for Internet Explorer 10. Yahoo is the latest to say that it will officially not recognise IE10’s default DNT setting. The company’s blog post explains, “Ultimately, we believe that DNT must map to user intent — not to the intent of one browser creator, plug-in writer, or third-party software service. Therefore, although Yahoo! will continue to offer Ad Interest Manager and other tools, we will not recognise IE10’s default DNT signal on Yahoo! properties at this time.”Amazon is bashing the iPad mini in an ad on its homepage.



Digiday takes a look at how [email protected] creates it native advertising content.

Did you know that when you search for, say, a restaurant on Google and then click on the “Call” icon Google gets money? Turns out that that’s a “click to call” ad that said restaurant has paid for.

Check out Adweek’s 2012 Brand Genius awards.

Ad Age made a P&G brand quiz.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

18 Ads That Changed How We Think About Women

Google Is Now Doing Same-Day Shopping Delivery

Meet The 20 Women Most Likely To Be Poached By Rival Ad Agencies

The 15 Most Bizarrely Unnecessary Sexy Halloween Costumes Of 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.