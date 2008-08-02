Yahoo Hiring Freeze Over? (YHOO)

Here’s some Yahoo news not related to today’s shareholder meeting: The company, which earlier this summer was in a hiring freeze of sorts, has posted 20 job openings since last Friday.



Eleven of the 20 positions are in the Bay Area (Sunnyvale, San Francisco, and Santa Clara), and the positions include a Director of Engineering in the company’s Bellevue, Wash., office, and a Design Manager for Flickr in San Francisco.

So is anyone applying? It probably can’t hurt that the prospect of getting scooped up by Microsoft (MSFT) appears to be gone — for now, at least.

