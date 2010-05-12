Yahoo Hires Somebody!

Yahoo has lost a lot of execs over the past few months, but this week it gains one: Shane Steele, former VP of marketing of Tremor Media in New York.



Ms. Steele joins Yahoo as VP-global business marketing at Yahoo, a newly created position. She’ll oversee Yahoo’s business-to-business marketing, including trade advertising, social-media marketing and Yahoo’s advertiser portal.

Ms. Steele spent a year and a half at Tremor, where she was responsible for the video ad networks’ relationships with publishers and advertisers. Prior to that she was director of emerging media and online advertising at Coca-Cola, where she oversaw U.S. online marketing for all Coke brands, including Coke, Diet Coke and Coke Zero.

Her arrival at Yahoo comes as the revolving door is spinning the other way. Joanne Bradford, Yahoo head of advertising sales, left in March for Demand Media. Erika Nardini, head of brand packaging, is also departing for Demand Media, and her duties will be assumed by senior VP of business-to-business marketing Mollie Spilman.

Yahoo has also recently lost Chief Technology Officer Ari Balogh and Senior VP-Consumer products Brian Lamkin.

During Ms. Steele’s time at Tremor, the company launched several new ad formats and marketed software called Acudeo, which allows publishers to accept pre-roll video ads, regardless of format. The company closed a $40 million funding round in April, taking its total funding to nearly $80 million.

At Yahoo, Ms. Steele will report to Ms. Spilman, who reports to CMO Elisa Steele.

