Yahoo Hires Marketing Exec To Re-make Brand

- Yahoo hires a marketing exec to re-make its brand [BoomTown]
- Michael Jackson goes back to the top of the charts [WSJ]
- WSJ asks users if they’ll pay for an app [PaidContent]
- China backs down on computer filter demands [Reuters]
- VCs have invested $100 million in iPhone Apps [Wired]
- YouTube’s new ad-format [SEL]
- Stephen Colbert addresses Twitter rumour that Jeff Goldblum died [SEL]
- Facebook tell-all ” is neither a hard-hitting analysis nor a shocking expose” [CNET]
- What do to if you forgot to register a Facebook URL for your trademark [AdAge]
- Gannett will lay off thousands today [Gawker]
- The best press release of all time [Gawker]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.