Yahoo! Hires Mark Lisanti As Deputy Editor Of Its New Entertainment Blogs

Yahoo is forging ahead with its big original content push.



The company announced today that it has tapped Movieline.com columnist and former Defamer editor Mark Lisanti to helm its new entertainment blogs.

Yahoo, which is the No. 1 news site in the country, has been staffing up editorially since mid 2007 when it brought on Jamie Mottram to develop its sports vertical, which has been a massive success.

Then it started ramping up its news operation last fall by hiring 26-year-old Andrew Golis to recruit a team of all-star journalists for a new politics, national affairs and media blog.

Looks like Yahoo’s entertainment vertical is the next step.

From Lisanti’s blog:

Big news! (For me, anyway; your mileage. as they say, will vary.) It looks like Yahoo’s hired me to be deputy editor of the entertainment blogs they’re launching in the not-too-distant future, continuing their recent pattern of hiring away every blogger they’ve taken a shine to. While I’m sad to be leaving the great gang at Movieline, all hail my new blogging overlords!

Stay tuned to this space (or to the twitter) for further exciting updates about the launch, and for the usual photographs of cats wearing sunglasses or Nic Cage being hugged by a baboon.

And the press release:

Continuing its recruitment of top editorial talent, Yahoo! has hired Movieline.com columnist Mark Lisanti to be deputy editor of Yahoo!’s new Entertainment Blogs. Lisanti just announced it in his last column for Movieline and says more about it on his own blog.

Lisanti, who was the founding editor of entertainment industry blog Defamer, will report to Entertainment Blogs Editor Courtney Reimer, who joined Yahoo! earlier this year from MTV Networks.

Yahoo! maintains the number one online destination in entertainment news with its omg! site attracting more than double the number of unique visitors as TMZ and more traffic than the websites for People, E!, Entertainment Weekly and Us Weekly combined. Its movies, TV and music sites are also some of the most popular and highly-trafficked entertainment sites on the Internet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.