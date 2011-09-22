The PE Group That Took Over DoubleClick, Then Sold It To Google Is Taking A Look At Yahoo

Private Equity group Hellman & Friedman is taking a look at bidding on Yahoo, Dow Jones reports.



Hellman & Friedman is the PE group that took over DoubleClick, then sold it to Google for $3.1 billion.

Taking over Yahoo would be a much bigger job, but Hellman & Friedman specialises in media and technology buyouts.

According to its site, it has raised $25 billion of committed capital in its entire history. Yahoo, has a market cap of about $18 billion, so even as a leveraged buyout, taking on Yahoo will be a big deal for the firm, assuming it takes out the whole company.

