Yahoo Has Signs About Amazon All Over Its Campus

Jay Yarow

Here’s something unusual spotted by Fast Company editor Harry McCracken.

He says he’s visiting Yahoo and there are signs about Amazon all over the campus. He’s not sure why. A Yahoo employee tweeted back saying he didn’t know why either.

Our guess is that CEO Marissa Mayer wanted to put these things up to inspire employees by thinking about other successful tech companies. But that is just a guess.

McCracken thinks Yahoo is rolling out the red carpet for Amazon guests…

 

