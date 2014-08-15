Yahoo Has Signs About Amazon All Over Its Campus

Here’s something unusual spotted by Fast Company editor Harry McCracken.

He says he’s visiting Yahoo and there are signs about Amazon all over the campus. He’s not sure why. A Yahoo employee tweeted back saying he didn’t know why either.

Our guess is that CEO Marissa Mayer wanted to put these things up to inspire employees by thinking about other successful tech companies. But that is just a guess.

McCracken thinks Yahoo is rolling out the red carpet for Amazon guests…

Visiting Yahoo. For some reason, there are all these signs up about how great Amazon is. pic.twitter.com/voG4G5AZKS

— Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) August 14, 2014

(I think Yahoo is really rolling out the red carpet for some guests from Amazon. But just a guess.)

— Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) August 14, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.