Yahoo Has Purchased Two More Startups

Yahoo continues to buy startups and yesterday it added two more to its portfolio. It now owns Ghostbird Software, which makes photo apps for iOS, and conference calling solution, Rondee. Both were purchased for an undisclosed amount.



Rondee is a conference calling company that was founded in 2007. Its service will be shut down at the end of June.

Ghostbird Software makes photo apps KitCam, PhotoForge and PhotoForge2 for iOS. It will also be shut down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.