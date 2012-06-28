Yahoo! Has Partnered With Spotify—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Yodel Anecdotal/Flickr

Yahoo and Spotify have announced a global content distribution/promotion agreement. According to the press release, this will “enable Yahoo! to integrate and promote Spotify’s on demand music service on Yahoo!’s Media Network, which reaches nearly 700 million unique users monthly – over 47 per cent of the total worldwide Internet audience.” The integration will begin on Yahoo! Music and eventually spread to other entertainment sites including Yahoo! Movies and omg!Eric Hadley has been named svp, partner solutions and ad trade marketing at The Weather Channel. Hadley formerly did B2B marketing at Microsoft and Yahoo.



Cisco has switched its global advertising business from Ogilvy to Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Hearst is following Conde Nast’s lead and is working to create its own private ad-buying marketplace for its magazines’ websites.

Organic chief creative officer, Conor Brady, is leaving the Omnicom agency after six years. No word on where he’s headed next.

Mel Cruickshank is the new president of Wunderman U.K.

Forbes has come up with a list of everything you need to know about buying digital video advertising.

