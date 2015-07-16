The number of hardcore mobile 'addicts' has grown by 60% in the last year, says Yahoo

Do you check your smartphone a lot? Do you open apps on it more than 60 times a day?

If so, you’re not alone. There are more than 280 million of these so-called “mobile addicts” in the world right now, according to statistics shared this morning by Flurry, an app analytics company that Yahoo bought last year. That’s up almost 60% from last year, making the fastest growing category of mobile users.

The apps driving these addicts are mostly social media and messaging apps — mobile addicts use them more than 5x as often as the average user. One might expect that this would lead Yahoo to double down in these categories with apps like Yahoo Messenger, although the company didn’t announce anything like that today.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has frequently talked about the company’s mission of catering to smartphone users’ “daily habits.” To judge by the Flurry data, these habits can be pretty serious for many smartphone users.

Check out the full blog post by Flurry’s Simon Khalaf.

