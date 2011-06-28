Yahoo Is About To Spin Off A Billion Dollar Business

Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Yahoo is going to spin off its Hadoop unit this week, a Giga Om report says.Hadoop is an open source software framework pioneered by Yahoo that’s useful to handle tons of data in the cloud, which is exactly the type of thing that is really hot these days. We wrote previously about Yahoo’s impending Hadoop spinoff; it’s a potential billion-dollar business that’s not in Yahoo’s core, and so would be best spun off with Yahoo retaining a stake.



Now that the spin-off is happening, the startups that pounced on the commercial Hadoop opportunity should be scared. This particularly includes Cloudera, whose highest profile customer is Facebook which uses its services to handle its ginormous data stores, and which pioneered Hadoop commercialization.

