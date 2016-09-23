Yahoo's reported data breach would be one of the biggest in history

Yahoo might have a problem on its hands. According to a new Recode report, the recently-sold internet giant will soon confirm a massive data breach that would affect some 200 million users. News of the hack, which reportedly contains records from around 2012, was first reported by Motherboard in August.

In any case, if the breach is confirmed, it’d be among the most disastrous to date. As this chart from Statista shows, only the MySpace hack that was confirmed earlier this year would has left more consumers compromised. With LinkedIn and Dropbox suffering similar fates this year as well — reportedly from the same hacker, at that — it’s clear that, regardless of how far the internet has come, data security remains a particularly volatile problem.

In other words, go change your passwords.

