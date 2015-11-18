Yahoo has been dragged into New York's investigation of daily fantasy sports

TechCrunch Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Yahoo is the latest company to be involved in the New York State Attorney General’s investigation of daily fantasy sports sites.

In July, Yahoo launched a daily fantasy sports service that allows users to win cash prizes. Now it has received a subpoena from the New York AG, according to a report in the New York Times citing an anonymous source.

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman ordered daily fantasy-sports betting websites DraftKings and FanDuel to stop accepting bets in the state last week. New York’s AG has said that FanDuel and DraftKings are “nothing more than a rebranding of sports betting,” according to the New York Times report.

Earlier on Tuesday, FanDuel announced on its site on Tuesday that it would suspend operations in New York, proving people in the state from depositing money into their accounts, and from entering any paid contests.

Yahoo appears to still be allowing New Yorkers to play daily fantasy sports on its site, according to the report.

A Yahoo spokesperson said the company does not comment on legal matters, but noted that “we are monitoring industry trends and events closely and believe that we offer a lawful product for our Daily Fantasy Sports users.”

NOW WATCH: Watch the mesmerising way a company puts camouflage on helmets



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.