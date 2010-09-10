Yahoo Had Google's New Instant Feature In 2006 (VIDEO)

Google made huge waves yesterday with its announcement of streaming search results as you type.



While Google Instant, as it’s called, is an excellent new feature, it’s worth pointing out that this isn’t quite as futuristic and new as Google is making it out to be.

Yahoo-owned AlltheWeb introduced a similar feature back in 2006. Check it out:



(via Stephen Hood)

