Yahoo-Google Search Deal, Second Opinion: Awesome Headline!

Why do we love Twitter? Where else can we watch a respected venture capitalist — Josh Kopelman of First Round Capital, #86 on the Silicon Alley 100 — make fun of Yahoo PR in real time?



(Yahoo just announced a search advertising deal with Google, its biggest rival in the search market. The press release title: “Yahoo! to Strengthen Competitive Position in Online Advertising Through Non-Exclusive Agreement With Google.”)

