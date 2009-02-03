Yahoo Gives Up On RSS Ads (YHOO)

We admit we’re a little perplexed by this one: Yahoo (YHOO) has shut down its Publisher Network RSS ads program.



Not much word on why — a Yahoo spokeswoman provided this statement to SAI:

Yahoo! is closing its Ads in RSS effective February 2, 2009. The beta program, which enabled publishers to place contextually relevant ads on their own site, was available to a targeted group of small online publishers. We have ended this beta program to focus on other more broadly used ad products for our publishing partners such as Sponsored Search and Content Match.

Can anyone provide any context to Yahoo’s move? We know we’re not average Internet users, but we spend a lot of time with RSS. And while selling ads on RSS feeds may be a tough sell right now, we just don’t see the reasoning in abandoning the space altogether.

Someone, someday, will figure out how to make money off RSS. If not off the feeds, then off the reader.

