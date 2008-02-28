Yahoo Sued Six Ways To Sunday

Make that seven. So far.



And note that Jerry and the board are getting sued not just for breaching their fiduciary duty for rejecting Microsoft’s offer, but for even considering the offer. And for not negotiating with Microsoft to try to get a better offer. Etc.

Sued if you do, sued if you don’t. It’s the American way.

From the K:

Since February 1, 2008, four separate shareholder lawsuits have been filed in the California Superior Court, Santa Clara County, against Yahoo! Inc., members of the Board of Directors and selected former officers…

The plaintiffs in two of the California lawsuits allege that Microsoft’s February 1, 2008 unsolicited proposal to acquire Yahoo! is inadequate and that the Yahoo! Board of Directors breached fiduciary duties by favouring Microsoft’s unsolicited proposal….

The plaintiffs in the other California Lawsuits allege that the Yahoo! Board of Directors breached fiduciary duties by, among other things, failing to negotiate a transaction with Microsoft or other potential bidders in the past and presently.

Since February 11, 2008, three separate shareholder lawsuits have been filed in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware against Yahoo! Inc. and members of the Board of Directors…

Plaintiffs in the Delaware Lawsuits generally allege that defendants breached fiduciary duties by rejecting Microsoft’s February 1, 2008 unsolicited offer to acquire Yahoo! Inc. without fully informing themselves whether Microsoft would offer additional consideration and that defendants are not acting in the best interests of shareholders and are seeking to entrench themselves. One of the Delaware Lawsuits alleges that the Board of Directors have pursued various blocking transactions, adopted an employee severance plan, and a shareholder rights plan in violation of fiduciary duties.

