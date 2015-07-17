Yahoo gets its first Emmy nomination after reviving NBC's 'Community' online

“Community” is finally getting some Emmy love!

The recently axed NBC show which was picked up for a sixth season on Yahoo, just received its first Emmy nod, giving the streaming site its first Emmy nomination, too.

“Community” didn’t get a nod for acting or directing though.

The series received an Emmy for best stunt coordinator.

Ben Scott, Stunt Coordinator — Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or A Variety Program

It’s not the Emmy anyone expected, but hey, it’s an Emmy!

And now, even if the show doesn’t continue on for another season, it can always be referred to as Emmy-nominated series “Community.”

So there’s that.

Here’s to #sixseasonsandamovie human beings.

