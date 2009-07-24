Yahoo Games For Sale?

Yahoo (YHOO) would sell Yahoo Games if it got the right offer, PaidContent reports.



rumours are that two parties have already expressed interest.

Yahoo’s fantasy sports business, which is a part of Yahoo Sports, will stay with the company. And it’s not clear if Yahoo Games’ ad deals with DoubleFusion and NeoEdge will be transferred to the buyer.

PaidContent speculates possible buyers – NewsCorp, AOL, MSN, Best Buy, GameStop; but questions if Yahoo Games will get the same traffic when separated from the Yahoo network.

We’re sure quite a few more must be interested. Yahoo Games is hot property right now, as PaidContent notes:

With roughly 19.2 million unique monthly visitors, a Yahoo Games buyer would gain access to a staggering number of potential ad impressions and a variety of possible units: banners, pre-, post- and mid-roll video, as well as custom advergames.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.