Yahoo Front Page Head Tapan Bhat Leaves Company

Photo: New York Times

From All Things D: Another longtime Yahoo exec is departing–this time Tapan Bhat (pictured here), who had purview over the Internet giant’s important front page.The news of the departure came in an internal email from new Chief Product Officer Blake Irving, titled “Busy Week” that highlighted the Yahoo (YHOO) investor day that took place yesterday.



Continue reading at All Things D >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.