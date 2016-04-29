Somebody just put Yahoo up for sale on Craigslist

Verizon better act fast if it wants to buy Yahoo.

Some joker published a Craigslist ad putting Yahoo up for sale. It’s listed for $8 billion or best offer under the “antiques” section, and the condition is “salvage.”

Looks like some pretty good stuff comes with the purchase:

* 1 billion users, more or less

* Web email system (now 62% spam free!)

* Bottomless archive of Kim Kardashian photos

* Flickr & Tumblr

* Fully equipped Nautilus gym

* A really nice cafeteria

* The Yahoo Weather app

* Several warehouses filled with Kind bars

* Katie Couric

Here’s a screenshot of the ad, before it gets taken down:

