Somebody just put Yahoo up for sale on Craigslist

Verizon better act fast if it wants to buy Yahoo.
Some joker published a Craigslist ad putting Yahoo up for sale. It’s listed for $8 billion or best offer under the “antiques” section, and the condition is “salvage.”
Looks like some pretty good stuff comes with the purchase:
* 1 billion users, more or less
* Web email system (now 62% spam free!)
* Bottomless archive of Kim Kardashian photos
* Flickr & Tumblr
* Fully equipped Nautilus gym
* A really nice cafeteria
* The Yahoo Weather app
* Several warehouses filled with Kind bars
* Katie Couric
Here’s a screenshot of the ad, before it gets taken down:
