Yahoo Firings Will Be 'Across The Board'

Yahoo layoffs will be “across the board,” a source briefed on new Yahoo CEO Scott Thompson’s cost-cutting plans tells us.”It will be indiscriminant,” says our source. “Instead of saying here’s our strategy, now cut, it’s just: everybody has to reduce.”



This cut-first, ask questions later puzzles our source. Two reasons:

Thompson hasn’t met with that many executives yet – “only 20 people”.

This source says Thompson is making the cuts because he’s managing for margins – something Wall Street doesn’t care about. Wall Street wants revenue growth, says this source.

This source says Yahoo’s layoffs will be small at first – “but this is going to be the first of the drip, drip, drip.”Told its details, Yahoo declined to comment on this story.

